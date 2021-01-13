Marlin Technology Corp., a blank check company formed by Marlin Equity Partners targeting the technology sector, raised $360 million by offering 36 million units at $10. The company offered 6 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Pete Spasov and CEO Nick Kaiser, who have both served as Senior Managing Directors at Marlin Equity Partners since 2005. Marlin Technology plans to target companies in the technology sector with enterprise valuations between $1.5 billion to $3 billion.



Marlin Technology Corp. plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FINMU. UBS Investment Bank and Jefferies acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Marlin Equity Partners' SPAC Marlin Technology prices upsized $360 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



