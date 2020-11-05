Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MRLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that MRLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.36, the dividend yield is 6.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRLN was $8.36, representing a -65.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.50 and a 79.4% increase over the 52 week low of $4.66.

MRLN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). MRLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.58.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRLN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.