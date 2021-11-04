Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that MRLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.01, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRLN was $23.01, representing a -0.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.24 and a 187.63% increase over the 52 week low of $8.

MRLN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as NIO Inc. (NIO) and Capital One Financial Corporation (COF). MRLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mrln Dividend History page.

