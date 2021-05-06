Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

Marlin Business Services Corp. (MRLN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MRLN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that MRLN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $22.46, the dividend yield is 2.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRLN was $22.46, representing a -1.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.90 and a 245.54% increase over the 52 week low of $6.50.

MRLN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and NIO Inc. (NIO). MRLN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.58.

