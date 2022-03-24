Marlboro maker Philip Morris working on options to exit Russia market

US Markets
Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc said on Thursday it was working on options to exit the Russian market after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The cigarette maker, which brought in around 6% of its net revenues from Russia in 2021, also said it had discontinued a number of its cigarette products offered in the country and canceled all product launches planned there for 2022.

