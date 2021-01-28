Marlboro maker Altria sees 2021 profit below estimates

US Markets
Altria Group Inc on Thursday forecast 2021 profit below estimates even as the Marlboro maker posted a 4.9% growth in net revenue in the fourth quarter on higher demand for smokeable tobacco products.

The company forecast 2021 adjusted profit between $4.49 and $4.62 per share, lower than the Refinitiv IBES estimate of $4.63, but higher than the $4.36 adjusted per-share profit it posted last year.

