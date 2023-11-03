News & Insights

Marlboro India seller Godfrey Phillips posts 8% pre-tax profit drop; shares fall

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

November 03, 2023 — 05:31 am EDT

Written by Chris Thomas for Reuters

BENGALURU, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India GDFR.NS on Friday reported its first drop in quarterly pre-tax profit in two years, weighed by a sharp rise in expenses.

Shares of the company slid 9.2% after the results in their biggest intraday drop since December.

The company, which manufactures and distributes Marlboro cigarettes under a license agreement with Philip Morris International PM.N, said profit before tax in the second quarter fell 8.2% to 2.19 billion rupees, as expenses surged nearly 20%.

Total revenue from operations rose 15.4% to 13.75 billion rupees, with revenue from its profitable division which sells cigarettes, tobacco and related products climbing 16.6%.

Revenue from its round-the-clock convenience store, 24Seven, and confectionary sales grew 4.3% to 1.17 billion rupees, but recorded a pre-tax loss of 158.9 million rupees.

Shares of the company had risen nearly 30% in the quarter, a opposed to a 1.6% fall in rival ITC ITC.NS, which also makes consumer goods.

($1 = 83.2400 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru)

((chris.thomas@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
