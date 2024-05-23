News & Insights

Stocks

MARKUS INVESTMENTS Acquires Significant Stake in Linius Technologies

May 23, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

MARKUS INVESTMENTS PTY LTD has become a substantial holder in Linius Technologies Limited, with a 5.886% voting power through 326,454,555 ordinary shares. The significant stake was acquired on 26/04/2024 with a cash consideration of $250,000 for 125,000,000 of those shares. This move indicates a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure, potentially signaling strategic changes ahead.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LNNTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.