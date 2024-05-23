MARKUS INVESTMENTS Acquires Significant Stake in Linius Technologies

Linius Technologies (AU:LNU) has released an update.

MARKUS INVESTMENTS PTY LTD has become a substantial holder in Linius Technologies Limited, with a 5.886% voting power through 326,454,555 ordinary shares. The significant stake was acquired on 26/04/2024 with a cash consideration of $250,000 for 125,000,000 of those shares. This move indicates a notable shift in the company’s ownership structure, potentially signaling strategic changes ahead.

For further insights into AU:LNU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.