Marks & Spencer To Streamline Store Operations, Management Structures; To Reduce 7,000 Roles

(RTTNews) - Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) announced a multi-level consultation programme which it anticipates will result in a reduction of approximately 7,000 roles over the next 3 months. This will include departures in the Group's central support centre, in regional management, and in the UK stores. The Group said the cost of the programme including redundancies will be reflected in a significant adjusting item to be included in its half-year results.

Marks & Spencer noted that the deployment of its store technology package developed in partnership with Microsoft has enabled the Group to reduce layers of management and overheads in the support office.

Marks & Spencer announced, for the 13 weeks from 10 May to 8 August, Group revenue was down 13.2% in constant currency. In the last 13 weeks, total Food sales have increased 2.5%. Clothing & Home total revenue was down 38.5% in the last 13 weeks.

