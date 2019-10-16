Marks & Spencer Says CFO Humphrey Singer To Step Down On Dec. 31

(RTTNews) - Marks & Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) announced Wednesday that its Group Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer will leave the business and step down from his role and from the Board on December 31, 2019.

It was in late September that the company announced Singer's decision to leave the business, adding that a departure date was not yet decided.

Marks & Spencer then said that a succession process was underway.

