Marks & Spencer Q3 Sales Down, Food Sales Rise; Says UK Wide Lockdown To Hurt Store Sales

(RTTNews) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) Friday reported that its third-quarter group sales declined 8.4 percent from last year to 2.77 billion pounds.

In its Christmas trading update, for the 13 weeks to December 26, total UK sales were 2.53 billion pounds, down 8.2 percent on a reported basis and down 7.6 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Food sales were 1.74 billion pounds, up 2.2 percent on a reported basis and up 2.6 percent on LFL basis. On a comparative basis this performance was even stronger given reduced food-on-the-move sales and lower footfall in town and city centres.

During the four-week lead up to Christmas, LFL sales ex-hospitality and franchise grew 8.7 percent with large retail park and Simply Food stores significantly outperforming.

In the quarter, clothing & home sales were 787 million pounds, down 25.1 percent on a reported basis and down 24.1 percent on LFL basis. The sales reflected an in-store sales decline of 46.5 percent, partly offset by strong online sales growth of 47.5 percent.

International sales fell 10.4 percent to 239 million pounds.

Looking ahead, the company said the announcement of an effective UK wide lockdown, potentially enduring until Easter will impact store sales.

Steve Rowe, Chief Executive said, "Near term trading remains very challenging but we are continuing to accelerate change under our Never the Same Again programme to ensure the business emerges from the pandemic in very different shape."

