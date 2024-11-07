Marks & Spencer price target raised to 440 GBp from 425 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Marks & Spencer to 440 GBp from 425 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
