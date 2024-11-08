Marks & Spencer price target raised to 410 GBp from 350 GBp at Citi

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Marks & Spencer to 410 GBp from 350 GBp and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MAKSY:
- Marks & Spencer price target raised to 440 GBp from 425 GBp at JPMorgan
- Marks and Spencer Reports Strong Half-Year Growth
- Marks & Spencer price target raised to 442 GBp from 371 GBp at Morgan Stanley
- Marks & Spencer price target raised to 425 GBp from 360 GBp at JPMorgan
- Marks & Spencer initiated with a Buy at UBS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.