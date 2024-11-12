Marks & Spencer Hosts Investor Presentation Without New Updates

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC is hosting an investor presentation today, but will not provide new updates on trading performance or financial results. Investors can access the presentation on the company’s website, with a replay available the following day. The next market update will be given in January.

For further insights into GB:MKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.