News & Insights

Stocks

Marks & Spencer Hosts Investor Presentation Without New Updates

November 12, 2024 — 04:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC is hosting an investor presentation today, but will not provide new updates on trading performance or financial results. Investors can access the presentation on the company’s website, with a replay available the following day. The next market update will be given in January.

For further insights into GB:MKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.