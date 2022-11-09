Marks & Spencer H1 Profit Rises; Current Trading In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax grew 11.3 percent to 208.5 million pounds from last year's 187.3 million pounds.

Basic earnings per share increased 3.7 percent to 8.5 pence from 8.2 pence a year ago.

Adjusted pro?t before tax was 205.5 million pounds, compared to 269.4 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 7.8 pence, compared to 12.1 pence a year earlier.

Revenue increased 8.5 percent to 5.54 billion pounds from 5.11 billion pounds in the prior year.

Food sales went up 5.6 percent, and clothing & Home sales grew 14.0 percent with store sales up 18.8 percent and online up 4.9 percent.

Regarding the current trading, the company said its trading in the first four weeks of the second half is in line with forecasts, with Clothing & Home sales up 4.2 percent, Food sales up 3.0 percent and International up 4.1 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company expects to deliver an adjusted profit before tax for main businesses, including Gist, similar to the expectations set out at FY22 results.

