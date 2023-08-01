Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF) Price Target Increased by 59.95% to 2.62

The average one-year price target for Marks & Spencer Group (OTC:MAKSF) has been revised to 2.62 / share. This is an increase of 59.95% from the prior estimate of 1.64 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.86 to a high of 3.49 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.16% from the latest reported closing price of 2.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks & Spencer Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 7.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAKSF is 0.21%, an increase of 37.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.27% to 186,709K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,838K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,852K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 14.80% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,443K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,582K shares, representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 36.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,062K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,908K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 30.91% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 10,645K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,389K shares, representing an increase of 30.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 47.33% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 12.85% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.