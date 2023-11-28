Marks & Spencer Group (MAKSF) Price Target Increased by 13.16% to 3.48

The average one-year price target for Marks & Spencer Group (OTC:MAKSF) has been revised to 3.48 / share. This is an increase of 13.16% from the prior estimate of 3.08 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.12 to a high of 4.54 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.16% from the latest reported closing price of 3.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks & Spencer Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 16.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAKSF is 0.23%, an increase of 11.89%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.55% to 203,138K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,262K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,838K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 23.62% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,443K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 33.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,782K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,586K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 24.14% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 11,475K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,645K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 19.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSF by 26.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.