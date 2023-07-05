Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 202.92

The average one-year price target for Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) has been revised to 202.92 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 191.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 145.44 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.33% from the latest reported closing price of 192.65 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks & Spencer Group. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 6.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKS is 0.20%, an increase of 40.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.18% to 182,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,838K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,852K shares, representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 14.80% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 20,443K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,582K shares, representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 36.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,062K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,908K shares, representing an increase of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 30.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,316K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,244K shares, representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 12.85% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 8,636K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,169K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 21.74% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.