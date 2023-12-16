Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) Price Target Increased by 5.51% to 280.30

The average one-year price target for Marks & Spencer Group (LSE:MKS) has been revised to 280.30 / share. This is an increase of 5.51% from the prior estimate of 265.65 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 181.80 to a high of 346.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.19% from the latest reported closing price of 261.50 / share.

Marks & Spencer Group Maintains 0.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks & Spencer Group. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 12.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKS is 0.26%, an increase of 26.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.23% to 203,322K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,262K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,838K shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 23.62% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,286K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,443K shares, representing an increase of 3.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 33.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,782K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,586K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 24.14% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 11,475K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,645K shares, representing an increase of 7.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 19.92% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,538K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,316K shares, representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKS by 26.72% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.