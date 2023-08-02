Marks & Spencer Group - ADR (MAKSY) Price Target Increased by 8.58% to 5.31

The average one-year price target for Marks & Spencer Group - ADR (OTC:MAKSY) has been revised to 5.31 / share. This is an increase of 8.58% from the prior estimate of 4.89 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.76 to a high of 7.07 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.16% from the latest reported closing price of 5.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks & Spencer Group - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAKSY is 0.08%, a decrease of 12.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 471K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAKSY by 30.91% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 15K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

