News & Insights

Marks & Spencer co-CEO Bickerstaffe to step down, Sky News reports

Credit: REUTERS/OLIVER DIXON

March 06, 2024 — 02:44 pm EST

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Adds Marks & Spencer response in paragraph 3

March 6 (Reuters) - British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer's MKS.L co-CEO Katie Bickerstaffe is leaving the company and handing over the sole reins to Stuart Machin, Sky News reported on Wednesday.

Bickerstaffe will leave the company this year, the report said, adding that she would join as a non-executive director of European home improvement retailer Kingfisher KGF.L.

Marks & Spencer and Kingfisher declined to comment on the report.

Katie Bickerstaffe and Stuart Machin became co-CEOs of Marks & Spencer in 2022 after Steve Rowe stepped down.

Machin took the responsibility for day-to-day leadership of the business and the executive committee while Bickerstaffe's focus was on driving the company's strategy of selling across multiple platforms.

Bickerstaffe's reported exit comes after the retailer reported a better-than-expected rise in sales over the Christmas trading period, reaping the rewards of investments to improve the value and quality of its clothing and food as well as the overhaul of its store estate.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Akanksha.Khushi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.