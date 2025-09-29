Marks Electrical Group (AIM:MRK) Price Target Decreased by 23.15% to 53.04

The average one-year price target for Marks Electrical Group (AIM:MRK) has been revised to 53.04 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 23.15% from the prior estimate of 69.02 GBX dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 GBX to a high of 68.25 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.00% from the latest reported closing price of 51.00 GBX / share.

Marks Electrical Group Maintains 1.85% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.85%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is -0.69. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.43% , demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 346 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marks Electrical Group. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRK is 0.31%, an increase of 13.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.57% to 29,671K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 4,810K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,315K shares , representing an increase of 31.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 21.77% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 3,025K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,564K shares , representing an increase of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 2.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,877K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,835K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 14.63% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 1,605K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,118K shares , representing an increase of 30.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 22.17% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,165K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,137K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRK by 14.75% over the last quarter.

