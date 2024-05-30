Marks and Spencer Welcomes New CFO

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC has appointed Alison Dolan as its new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding interim CFO Jeremy Townsend who will continue in his role until May 2025. Dolan, currently serving as CFO at Rightmove plc, brings extensive finance and digital experience from previous roles at News UK and Sky, and is enthusiastic about driving growth at M&S. The announcement highlights the company’s strong financial position and Dolan’s excitement to contribute to the brand’s transformation.

For further insights into GB:MKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.