News & Insights

Stocks

Marks and Spencer Updates Shareholder Voting Rights

December 02, 2024 — 04:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Marks and Spencer Group PLC announces that its total capital comprises 2,051,278,567 ordinary shares with voting rights, providing a critical figure for shareholders to assess their investment interests under FCA’s rules. With no shares held in Treasury, this update aids transparency in shareholder notifications.

For further insights into GB:MKS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.