Marks and Spencer Updates Shareholder Voting Rights

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.
Marks and Spencer Group PLC announces that its total capital comprises 2,051,278,567 ordinary shares with voting rights, providing a critical figure for shareholders to assess their investment interests under FCA’s rules. With no shares held in Treasury, this update aids transparency in shareholder notifications.
