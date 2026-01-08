Markets

Marks And Spencer Q3 Group Sales Up 24.2%; Reaffirms FY Guidance

January 08, 2026 — 02:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Marks and Spencer reported third quarter group sales of 4.993 billion pounds, up 24.2% from last year. Quarterly group sales, excluding Ocado Retail, up 3.3% to 4.150 billion pounds. Food sales rose strongly to 2.719 billion pounds, an increase of 6.6% with like-for-like growth of 5.6%. Fashion, Home & Beauty recorded sales of 1.273 billion pounds, down 2.5% with like-for-like sales down 2.9%. International sales edged up 0.9% to 158 million pounds. Ocado Retail contributed 843 million pounds, consolidated from April 2025.

Food volumes outperformed the market, with UK volume growth of 2.3%. Market share reached 4.0% in November, a historical high. Strong execution and sell-through of Christmas hero lines reduced markdowns and waste compared to last year. Growth was supported by core grocery categories, innovation in ready meals, bakery and deli, and expansion of value ranges such as "Remarksable Value" and "Bigger Pack, Better Value," which grew by 20%. New and renewal stores, including Cannock and Chiswick, exceeded expectations.

Fashion, Home & Beauty sales declined 2.5%, reflecting reduced high street footfall and lingering stock management issues from earlier in the year. Online sales grew, offsetting some store weakness. Higher stock was moved into Sale during December, but sell-through rates were strong.

International sales rose 0.9%, driven by new wholesale agreements, online growth and Food franchise, which offset shipment phasing in Fashion and weaker performance in India.

Ocado Retail sales increased 13.7%, supported by volume growth of 10.7% and order growth of 11.0%. M&S sales on Ocado.com grew 16.3% and accounted for around 30% of total Ocado Retail sales.

Overall, M&S delivered a solid Christmas trading period, with Food continuing to outperform and Fashion, Home & Beauty showing signs of recovery, despite fragile consumer confidence and milder weather.

The company said that its full-year guidance remains unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.