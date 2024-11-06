Marks And Spencer H1 Pretax Profit Rises; Sales Up 5.8%

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) posted a first half statutory profit before tax of 391.9 million pounds, compared to 325.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 13.4 pence compared to 10.0 pence.

The Group generated profit before tax and adjusting items of 407.8 million pounds compared with 348.1 million pounds in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 14.1 pence compared to 11.5 pence.

For 26 weeks ended 28 Sep 2024, Group sales were 6.52 billion pounds, an increase of 5.8% from 2023/24, driven by Food sales up 8.1% and Clothing & Home sales up 4.7%. Statutory revenue was 6.48 billion pounds, an increase of 5.7%.

