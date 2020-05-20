Marks And Spencer FY Pretax Profit Declines; Revenue Down 1.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) reported profit before tax of 67.2 million pounds for 52 weeks ended 28 March 2020 compared to 84.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.2 pence compared to 2.4 pence. Profit before tax included an estimated total impact of 264.7 million pounds for Covid-19. Profit before tax & adjusting items declined 21.2 percent to 403.1 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 16.6 pence compared to 23.6 pence. The Group noted that its profit before tax & adjusting items for the fiscal year included an adverse profit impact of approximately 52 million pounds in March which is largely attributed to Covid-19.

Fiscal year revenue declined 1.9 percent to 10.18 billion pounds. Group revenue decreased largely as a result of lower UK Clothing & Home sales, including an adverse revenue impact of approximately 83.5 million pounds in March which is largely attributed to Covid-19. Food like-for-like revenue rose 1.9%, while clothing LFL revenue declined 6.2%.

The Board does not anticipate paying a dividend for the 2020/21 financial year.

