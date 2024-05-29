News & Insights

Marks and Spencer Executives Buy Shares, Show Confidence

May 29, 2024 — 09:18 am EDT

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC reported that key management personnel have increased their stake in the company by acquiring shares through its Share Incentive Plan on May 28, 2024. The transactions, executed on the London Stock Exchange, involved the purchase of shares at a price of £3.014 each by several directors and senior managers. This move signals confidence in the company’s performance and aligns management’s interests with those of the shareholders.

