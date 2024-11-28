Marks and Spencer Executives Boost Shareholdings

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer Group has reported that key executives, S Berendji and A Freudmann, have increased their stake in the company by acquiring shares through an all-employee Share Incentive Plan at a price of £3.819 per share. This move, executed on the London Stock Exchange, reflects confidence in the company’s future prospects and aligns the interests of its leadership with shareholders.

