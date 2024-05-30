News & Insights

Marks and Spencer Exec Sells Shares on LSE

May 30, 2024 — 07:53 am EDT

Marks and Spencer (GB:MKS) has released an update.

Marks and Spencer Group PLC has reported a sale of ordinary shares by Alex Freudmann, the Managing Director of Food, marking a significant transaction within the company. Freudmann sold 209,959 shares at a price of £3.013 each on May 29, 2024, which took place on the London Stock Exchange. This initial notification reflects the ongoing changes in the company’s internal shareholding structure.

