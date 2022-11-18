Markets

Marks And Spencer Appoints Jeremy Townsend As Interim CFO

November 18, 2022 — 06:32 am EST

(RTTNews) - Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) announced Friday that Jeremy Townsend is joining the business as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Jeremy joins on Monday, on November 22, and will report to Chief Executive Officer Stuart Machin.

Townsend has held senior financial and non-executive roles across several public companies and most recently, was Group CFO at Rentokil Initial Plc for a decade from 2010 to 2020.

Townsend previously served as Group Finance Director at Mitchells & Butlers from 2008 to 2010, as Director of Corporate Finance from 2004 to 2005 and as Senior Manager M&A at Ernst & Young from 1992 to 1997.

Following the announcement on July 21, the company confirms that Eoin Tonge will step down from the Board on December 9 and will leave the business on January 19, ensuring a thorough handover to Jeremy.

