News & Insights

Stocks

MarkLines Co., Ltd. Shows Strong Financial Growth

November 13, 2024 — 02:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MarkLines Co.Ltd. (JP:3901) has released an update.

MarkLines Co., Ltd. reported a solid financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales reaching ¥3,991 million, reflecting an 11.3% increase from the previous year. The company also experienced a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, up 12.1% to ¥1,128 million. This positive trajectory is further supported by a forecasted annual dividend increase to ¥42.00.

For further insights into JP:3901 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.