MarkLines Co., Ltd. Shows Strong Financial Growth

MarkLines Co.Ltd. (JP:3901) has released an update.

MarkLines Co., Ltd. reported a solid financial performance for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with net sales reaching ¥3,991 million, reflecting an 11.3% increase from the previous year. The company also experienced a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, up 12.1% to ¥1,128 million. This positive trajectory is further supported by a forecasted annual dividend increase to ¥42.00.

