Markforged reports Q3 EPS ($1.15), consensus (48c)

Reports Q3 revenue $20.48M, consensus $22.54M. “We are pleased with our results in Q3 that were supported by the encouraging adoption of our latest product innovations despite facing a challenging industrial environment,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged (MKFG). “We see positive momentum following the successful launch of metal printing capability for the FX10 in Q3, which is the world’s first industrial 3D printer for metals and composites. Furthermore, we remain excited about the pending acquisition by Nano Dimension and our ability to bring together our pioneering, complementary product portfolios that we expect will further enhance our ability to serve our customers on the manufacturing floor with a more complete offering of highly innovative solutions and a stronger balance sheet to weather this industrial slowdown cycle.”

