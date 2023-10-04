Markforged Holding (MKFG) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 2.60

The average one-year price target for Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) has been revised to 2.60 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 2.38 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.17 to a high of 3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 87.12% from the latest reported closing price of 1.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Markforged Holding. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 28.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKFG is 0.54%, an increase of 61.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.70% to 129,429K shares. The put/call ratio of MKFG is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 21,247K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,565K shares, representing an increase of 12.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 39.13% over the last quarter.

Senvest Management holds 17,490K shares representing 8.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,260K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 15.71% over the last quarter.

Summit Partners L P holds 14,595K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,527K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 26.96% over the last quarter.

ARKQ - ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF holds 11,916K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,226K shares, representing an increase of 5.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 68.00% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,684K shares representing 4.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,268K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKFG by 9.54% over the last quarter.

Markforged Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Markforged is reimagining how humans build everything by leading a technology-driven transformation of manufacturing with solutions for enterprises and societies throughout the world. The Markforged Digital Forge brings the power and speed of agile software development to industrial manufacturing, combining hardware, software, and materials to solve supply chain problems right at the point-of-need. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Markforged is headquartered in Watertown, Mass., where it designs its products with over 350 employees worldwide.

