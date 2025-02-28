MarketWise, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results with Return to Profitability and Strategic Updates

MarketWise reports Q4 2024 financial results, showing decreased subscribers and revenues but increased net income and cash flow.

MarketWise, Inc. reported its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, showing a decline in paid subscribers to 506,000 from 737,000 a year prior. Total net revenue fell to $97.5 million compared to $112.2 million in the same quarter of the previous year, while total billings also decreased significantly from $93.6 million to $55.4 million. Despite these declines, net income rose sharply to $26.4 million due to improved operational efficiencies. Interim CEO Dr. David Eifrig highlighted a 10% sequential increase in billings from the third quarter and emphasized positive trends continuing into 2025, attributing growth to strong content and customer acquisition efforts. The company plans to execute a reverse stock split to enhance its market perception and attract institutional investors while also announcing a $50 million stock repurchase program and a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share. Overall, 2024 saw total net revenue of $408.7 million, down 8.8%, but net income increased significantly by 71.5% year-over-year.

Net Income for the fourth quarter 2024 increased significantly to $26.4 million compared to $1.9 million in the same period the previous year, indicating a strong return to profitability.

The Company reported a sequential increase in Billings of over 10% compared to the third quarter of 2024, signaling positive momentum in revenue generation.

The Board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share and authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million, demonstrating a commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

The CEO expressed optimism about continued growth opportunities in 2025, highlighting that Billings for the first two months of the year are over 10% higher than the comparable period of the fourth quarter 2024.

Significant decrease in paid subscribers from 737 thousand at the end of 2023 to 506 thousand at the end of 2024, indicating a potential loss of customer interest or effectiveness of service.

Notable decline in Total Billings, which fell from $93.6 million in 4Q 2023 to $55.4 million in 4Q 2024, representing a drop of approximately 40.8%, suggesting reduced revenue generation capabilities.

Net Cash Used in Operating Activities increased drastically from a positive $62.4 million in 2023 to a negative $22.2 million in 2024, raising concerns about operational efficiency and cash flow management.

What were MarketWise's financial highlights for Q4 2024?

MarketWise reported $97.5 million in revenue, $26.4 million in net income, and 506,000 paid subscribers in Q4 2024.

How did MarketWise perform compared to Q4 2023?

Revenue decreased from $112.2 million in Q4 2023 to $97.5 million in Q4 2024, while net income increased significantly.

What changes are planned regarding MarketWise's stock?

The company plans to complete a reverse stock split to align its share price with market capitalization and attract institutional investors.

What is the current cash position of MarketWise?

As of December 31, 2024, MarketWise had $97.9 million in cash and cash equivalents.

What is the dividend policy of MarketWise?

MarketWise's Board approved a $0.01 quarterly dividend to return excess capital to shareholders while maintaining a solid yield on the stock.

BALTIMORE, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today reported financial results for fourth quarter 2024.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights



Paid Subscribers were 506 thousand as of December 31, 2024 compared with 737 thousand as of December 31, 2023



Total Net Revenue was $97.5 million in 4Q 2024 compared with $112.2 million in 4Q 2023



Total Billings was $55.4 million in 4Q 2024 compared with $93.6 million in 4Q 2023



Net Income was $26.4 million in 4Q 2024 compared with $1.9 million in 4Q 2023



Cash from Operating Activities of $6.0 million in 4Q 2024 compared with $17.5 million in 4Q 2023



Cash and Cash Equivalents were $97.9 million as of December 31, 2024









Dr. David “Doc” Eifrig, Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with the results for the fourth quarter where we generated Billings of over $55 million, or a 10% sequential increase compared to the third quarter. This top line growth, along with a return to profitability in the quarter, evidences that we are making progress on our strategic pillars of growth, efficiency, and new business. The encouraging trends we saw in the fourth quarter of 2024 have continued into the first quarter of 2025. Through the first two months of the first quarter, our Billings are over 10% higher than the comparable period of the fourth quarter. We attribute this continued top line growth to compelling content offerings, successful customer acquisition efforts, and strong overall price points. As we look ahead into 2025, I continue to be excited about our growth opportunities and I believe we have the team and strategic plan in place to drive higher returns for our shareholders.”





Eifrig continued, “In the coming weeks we expect the Company will complete a reverse stock split bringing our per share price into a range that is more commensurate with our current market capitalization. Further, we believe the higher price per share will be more attractive to certain institutional investors, will enable us to meet the Nasdaq exchange requirements, and will increase the overall market perception of our business. When coupled with our double-digit top line growth and improving margins, we believe this decision positions us well to execute our strategic plan.”





“Lastly, our Board approved another $0.01 quarterly dividend demonstrating our commitment to return excess capital to shareholders, while providing a reasonable yield on our stock. Also, as we have communicated previously, we will continue to evaluate opportunistic share repurchases as part of our broader capital allocation strategy. To this end, the board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $50 million. We believe improved financial results combined with a wise capital allocation strategy will result in strong returns for our shareholders over time.”







Full Year 2024 Highlights



Total Net Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $408.7 million, a decrease of 8.8% compared with the same period in prior year.



Total Billings for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $239.1 million, a decrease of 37.5% compared with the same period in prior year.



Net Income for the year ended December 31, 2024 was $93.1 million, an increase of 71.5% compared with the same period in prior year.



Net Cash Used in Operating Activities was $22.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared with Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $62.4 million for the same period in prior year.







Balance Sheet and Capital Structure







As of December 31, 2024 the consolidated Cash balance was $97.9 million as compared with $155.2 million at December 31, 2023. The majority of the decline in cash related to activity that occurred in the first half of 2024.





For the year ended December 31, 2024, interest income earned totaled $5.9 million.





In the third quarter of 2024, we began making required tax distribution payments to MarketWise, LLC’s members, including MarketWise, Inc. of approximately $6 million. These tax distributions are reflected in our statement of cash flows as cash used in financing activities.





In January 2025, we made a quarterly tax distribution of $15.1 million proportionately to MarketWise, LLC’s members, including MarketWise, Inc. This quarterly tax distribution to MarketWise, Inc. exceeded its corporate tax liability and enabled the Company to declare and pay a special dividend of $0.03 per Class A share with the excess tax distribution proceeds. This previously announced special dividend was paid on February 26, 2025.





We will continue to make required quarterly tax distributions in future periods, which we expect to be significant. The amount of future tax distributions, and the related special dividend to Class A shareholders, will be dependent on a variety of factors.





The Company’s $150 million credit facility matured on October 29, 2024, with no amounts outstanding. While the Company currently has no immediate needs for external capital, and the business plan is fully funded, the Company may in the future consider entering into a new credit facility to enhance optionality around capital allocation alternatives.





On February 28, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $50 million of Class A common stock. Repurchases of Class A common stock may be made from time to time, either through open market transactions (including pre-set trading plans) or through other transactions in accordance with applicable securities laws. Repurchases under the program have been authorized for the next 12 months but the program may be modified, suspended, or terminated at any time.





MarketWise Inc.’s Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "MKTW." As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 39,562,797 shares of Class A common stock and 279,890,147 shares of Class B common stock issued and outstanding. Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest on the Income Statement is primarily associated with these B shares and is a result of our corporate structure.







About MarketWise







Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi- brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.





With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.







Key Business Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In this release we discuss certain key business metrics, which we believe provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance. We are not aware of any uniform standards for calculating these key metrics, which may hinder comparability with other companies who may calculate similarly titled metrics in a different way.







Billings



is defined as amounts invoiced to customers.







Paid Subscribers



are defined as the total number of unique subscribers with at least one paid subscription at the end of the period.







Average revenue per user



or



ARPU



is defined as the trailing four quarters of net Billings



divided by



the average number of quarterly total Paid Subscribers over that period.





In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe that the below non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating operating performance. We use the below non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. This non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related





GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.







Adjusted CFFO



is defined as cash flow from operations plus or minus any non-recurring items.







Adjusted CFFO Margin



is defined as Adjusted CFFO as a percentage of Billings.





We believe that Adjusted CFFO and Adjusted CFFO Margin are useful indicators that provide information to management and investors about our ability to generate cash (without the effects of non-recurring items), and for internal planning and forecasting purposes.





We expect Adjusted CFFO and Adjusted CFFO Margin to fluctuate in future periods as we invest in our business to execute our growth strategy. These activities, along with any non-recurring items as described above, may result in fluctuations in Adjusted CFFO and Adjusted CFFO Margin in future periods.







Non-GAAP Measures







The following table provides a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to Adjusted CFFO, and net cash provided by operating activities margin as a percentage of total net revenue to Adjusted CFFO Margin, in each case, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”):













(In thousands)















Fourth Quarter





















Year Ended December 31,





























2024



(1)



















2023















% Change



















2024



(1)



















2023



















% Change

















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





5,985





$





17,527



























(65.9





)%







$





(22,150





)





$





62,428



























(135.5





)%











Non-recurring expenses









—









3,940











NM











—













3,940











NM











Adjusted CFFO





$





5,985





$





21,467











(72.1





)%







$





(22,150





)





$





66,368











(133.4





)%







































































Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





5,985





$





17,527











(65.9





)%







$





(22,150





)





$





62,428



















(135.5





)%











Total net revenue









97,478









112,155











(13.1



)%













408,701













448,182











(8.8





)%











Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities margin









6.1





%





15.6





%













(5.4





%)









13.9





%









































































Adjusted CFFO





$





5,985





$





21,467











(72.1





)%







$





(22,150





)





$





66,368











(133.4





)%











Billings









55,355









93,557











(40.8





)%











239,083













382,411











(37.5





)%











Adjusted CFFO margin









10.8





%





22.9





%













(9.3





%)









17.4





%













NM: Not meaningful





(1) The fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024 results are unaudited.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, and the plans and objectives of management for future operations of MarketWise. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, but not limited to: our ability to effectuate the reverse stock split; our ability to attract new subscribers and to persuade existing subscribers to renew their subscription agreements with us and to purchase additional products and services from us; our ability to adequately market our products and services, and to develop additional products and product offerings; our ability to manage our growth effectively, including through acquisitions; failure to maintain and protect our reputation for trustworthiness and independence; our ability to attract, develop, and retain capable management, editors, and other key personnel; our ability to grow market share in our existing markets or any new markets we may enter; adverse or weakened conditions in the financial sector, global financial markets, and global economy; current macroeconomic events, including heightened inflation, rise in interest rates and the potential for an economic recession; failure to comply with laws and regulations or other regulatory action or investigations, including the Advisers Act; our ability to respond to and adapt to changes in technology and consumer behavior; failure to successfully identify and integrate acquisitions, or dispose of assets and businesses; our public securities’ potential liquidity and trading; the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; our future capital needs; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting, and to address and remediate existing material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; and other factors beyond our control.





The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated.





Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.





















Table 1. Income Statement











Year Ended December 31,

















2024



(2)















2023

















2022















Net revenue





$





405,357





$





443,245









$





510,040













Related party revenue









3,344









4,937













2,363













Total net revenue









408,701









448,182













512,403













Operating expenses:





















Cost of revenue



(1)











50,663









56,802













62,697













Sales and marketing



(1)











160,707









198,592













235,326













General and administrative



(1)











90,712









125,176













114,810













Research and development









9,908









8,831













8,817













Depreciation and amortization









2,753









3,821













3,091













Impairment losses









4,445









2,583













—













Related party expense









525









572













379













Total operating expenses









319,713









396,377













425,120













Income from operations









88,988









51,805













87,283













Other income (expense), net









2,085









(611





)









15,672













Interest income (expense), net









5,288









4,904













(295





)









Income before income taxes









96,361









56,098













102,660













Income tax expense









3,253









1,803













1,490













Net income









93,108









54,295













101,170













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests.









86,049









52,513













83,180













Net income attributable to MarketWise, Inc.





$





7,059





$





1,782









$





17,990

















(1)







Cost of revenue, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and research and development expenses are exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown as a separate line item











(2)







The fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024 results are unaudited























Table 2. Balance Sheet



















































December 31, 2024



(1)























December 31, 2023



















































Assets





































Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents





$





97,876













$





155,174













Accounts receivable









1,876

















4,528













Prepaid expenses









10,051

















9,305













Related party receivables









547

















5,182













Deferred contract acquisition costs









57,214

















91,480













Other current assets









1,269

















2,172













Total current assets









168,833

















267,841













Property and equipment, net









592

















690













Operating lease right-of-use assets









3,182

















7,331













Intangible assets, net









4,673

















6,255













Goodwill









30,043

















31,038













Deferred contract acquisition costs, noncurrent









42,121

















73,420













Deferred tax assets









10,071

















9,693













Other assets









—

















287















Total assets







$





259,515













$





396,555















Liabilities and stockholders’ deficit



















Current liabilities:









Trade and other payables





$





4,011













$





559













Related party payables









338

















1,137













Accrued expenses









23,272

















55,041













Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities









217,973

















287,751













Operating lease liabilities









1,629

















1,446













Other current liabilities









12,985

















27,959













Total current liabilities









260,208

















373,893













Deferred revenue and other contract liabilities, noncurrent









209,013

















304,342













Other liabilities, noncurrent









2,811

















746













Related party tax receivable agreement liability, noncurrent









2,669

















2,151













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent









2,738

















4,366













Total liabilities









477,439

















685,498













Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11)









—

















—













Stockholders’ deficit

















Class A common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share, 950,000,000 shares authorized; 39,562,797 and 36,384,981 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









4

















4













Class B common stock, par value of $0.0001 per share, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 279,890,147 and $288,092,303 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









28

















29













Preferred stock, par value of $0.0001 per share, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













—





















—













Additional paid-in capital









106,660

















115,164













Accumulated other comprehensive income









56

















65













Accumulated deficit









(119,284





)













(126,343





)









Total stockholders’ deficit attributable to MarketWise, Inc.









(12,536





)













(11,081





)









Noncontrolling interest









(205,388





)













(277,862





)









Total stockholders’ deficit









(217,924





)













(288,943





)











Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit











259,515













$





396,555

















(1)







The fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024 results are unaudited























Table 3. Cash Flows



















Year ended December 31,

























2024



(1)



















2023

















2022

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income





$





93,108









$





54,295









$





101,170













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









2,753













3,821













3,091













Impairment and other charges









4,445













2,583













287













Stock-based compensation









12,202













23,384













9,045













Change in fair value of contingent consideration









507













—













—













Change in fair value of derivative liabilities – other









—













1,779













(15,665





)









Deferred taxes









2,872













1,803













1,490













Unrealized (gains) losses on foreign currency









(18





)









23













(97





)









Noncash lease expense









2,053













2,135













1,925













(Gain) loss on sale of business









(2,030





)









1,583













—













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









2,652













(488





)









3,765













Related party receivables and payables, net









2,622













(2,284





)









(982





)









Prepaid expenses









(746





)









2,420













1,318













Other current assets and other assets









1,190













1,533













(543





)









Deferred contract acquisition costs









63,468













31,329













5,453













Trade and other payables









3,470













(200





)









(3,975





)









Accrued expenses









(31,769





)









9,065













(477





)









Deferred revenue









(162,093





)









(67,092





)









(51,980





)









Derivative liabilities









—













(3,060





)









—













Operating lease liabilities









(1,446





)









(1,501





)









(1,671





)









Other current and long-term liabilities









(15,390





)









1,300













(3,780





)









Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities









(22,150





)









62,428













48,374















Cash flows from investing activities:























Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired









—













(170





)









(12,770





)









Acquisition of noncontrolling interests, including transaction costs









—













—













(297





)









Purchases of property and equipment









(133





)









(65





)









(35





)









Capitalized software development costs









(548





)









(1,662





)









(136





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(681





)









(1,897





)









(13,238





)











Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from related party notes receivable









—













—













1,159













Proceeds from issuance of common stock









301













678













827













Shares and restricted stock units withheld to pay taxes









(1,368





)









(6,032





)









(515





)









Repurchases of stock









(10,803





)









—













(13,054





)









Dividends paid









(1,506





)









(5,744





)









—













Distributions to noncontrolling interests









(21,082





)









(52,855





)









(4,609





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(34,458





)









(63,953





)









(16,192





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash









(9





)









21













53













Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(57,298





)









(3,401





)









18,997













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period









155,174













158,575













139,578













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period





$





97,876









$





155,174









$





158,575

















(1)







The fourth quarter 2024 and full year results are unaudited



















MarketWise Investor Relations Contact









Erik Mickels – Chief Financial Officer





Email:



ir@marketwise.com











MarketWise Media Contact









Email:



media@marketwise.com





