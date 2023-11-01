Marketwise Inc - (MKTW) Price Target Increased by 9.52% to 3.91

The average one-year price target for Marketwise Inc - (NASDAQ:MKTW) has been revised to 3.91 / share. This is an increase of 9.52% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 5.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.18% from the latest reported closing price of 2.17 / share.

Marketwise Inc - Declares $0.01 Dividend

On August 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share ($0.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 5, 2023 received the payment on October 26, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

At the current share price of $2.17 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.78%, the lowest has been 0.41%, and the highest has been 11.11%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.92 (n=146).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 3.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.76%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marketwise Inc -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MKTW is 0.02%, an increase of 19.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.65% to 4,281K shares. The put/call ratio of MKTW is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 692K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 59.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 147.65% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 500K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

Royce Value Trust holds 500K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 340K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWN - iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF holds 329K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing an increase of 58.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MKTW by 161.54% over the last quarter.

Marketwise Background Information

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors. With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 160 products, and serving a community of more than 11 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and its vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

