MarketWise, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Class A Common Stock and LLC Units

MarketWise, Inc. declares a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per Class A share, payable March 31, 2025.

MarketWise, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share for holders of Class A common stock and a comparable distribution for MarketWise, LLC unit holders, set to be paid on March 31, 2025, with a record date of March 18, 2025. The company, a prominent digital subscription services platform for self-directed investors, aims to provide premium financial research, software, education, and tools. With over 25 years in operation, MarketWise supports a large community of subscribers and seeks to be the leading financial solutions provider for investors. The press release also notes caution regarding forward-looking statements, which may be subject to various risks and uncertainties.

Potential Positives

MarketWise has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share for its Class A common stock, indicating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend approval demonstrates MarketWise's confidence in its ongoing financial performance and cash flow generation capabilities.

The announcement of the dividend is expected to enhance investor sentiment and attract potential investors looking for regular income from their investments.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend of only $0.01 per share may indicate limited cash reserves or financial struggles, which could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's financial health and growth prospects.

What is the recent cash dividend declared by MarketWise?

MarketWise declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share on February 27, 2025.

When will the dividend payment be made?

The dividend will be paid on March 31, 2025.

What is the Record Date for the dividend?

The Record Date for the dividend is March 18, 2025.

What services does MarketWise provide?

MarketWise offers premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors.

How long has MarketWise been operating?

MarketWise has more than 25 years of operating history in the financial services industry.

$MKTW Insider Trading Activity

$MKTW insiders have traded $MKTW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN H TONGUE has made 3 purchases buying 15,764 shares for an estimated $11,019 and 0 sales.

$MKTW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of $MKTW stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BALTIMORE, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or “the Company”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to holders of Class A common stock of $0.01 per share on February 27, 2025, as referenced in the press release dated February 28, 2025. A comparable distribution of $0.01 per unit has also been approved to holders of MarketWise, LLC units. The dividend and distribution will be paid on March 31, 2025. The Record Date is March 18, 2025.









About MarketWise









Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.





With more than 25 years of operating history, MarketWise serves a community of millions of free and paid Subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.









Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s performance and ability to generate cash flow. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.









MarketWise Investor Relations Contact Information









(800) 290-4113





Email:



ir@marketwise.com











MarketWise Media Contact









Email:



media@marketwise.com





