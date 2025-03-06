MARKETWISE Earnings Results: $MKTW Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARKETWISE ($MKTW) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.05 per share, beating estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $97,480,000, beating estimates of $78,907,200 by $18,572,800.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MKTW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MARKETWISE Insider Trading Activity

MARKETWISE insiders have traded $MKTW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MKTW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN H TONGUE has made 3 purchases buying 15,764 shares for an estimated $11,019 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MARKETWISE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 31 institutional investors add shares of MARKETWISE stock to their portfolio, and 25 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.