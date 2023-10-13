News & Insights

Markets worried about Italy's ability to grow- ECB's Visco

October 13, 2023 — 04:26 am EDT

ROME, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Market concerns about Italy are centred on whether or not its economy will be able to grow in coming years, Italian central bank governor Ignazio Visco said on Friday.

Visco, who stepped down at the end of the month, also told Bloomberg TV that there was great uncertainty on the global economic scenario and that Middle East tensions could push up energy prices but not by as much as in the case of the conflict in Ukraine.

