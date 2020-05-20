Markets Work: How Indonesia Stock Exchange Is Navigating COVID-19

Nasdaq is committed to the resiliency of the global market ecosystem during this time of unprecedented change in our industry. Our Market Technology community, which includes market infrastructure organizations spanning more than 50 countries, is truly keeping markets up and running. With exchanges laying the foundation for capital formation and job growth, these organizations will continue to play a critical role in the health and recovery of local economies around the world and greater global capital markets ecosystem.

We sat down with Fithri Hadi, Director of IT & Risk Management at Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), to discuss how his exchange is managing the current environment for their stakeholders, members and employees.

1. How is COVID-19 affecting your client base? Are you changing how you interact and communicate as a result?

Similar to other markets around the world, the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 triggered panic selling, causing market volatility.

During this challenging time, we believe that maintaining good communications with our clients is important. We have had to adjust how we reach out to our clients as new health protocols related to COVID-19 are implemented within the country and IDX strictly limits our face-to-face meetings and corporate events. We rely on the use of technologies, such as video conferencing, webinars, online transactions, digital signatures, and more to replace face-to-face meetings and paper transactions with wet signatures.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has made us physically distant from our clients, we feel more closer to them through this way of communication because we are now able to meet with them more often and with more people than before.

2. How have your volumes changed over the first quarter?

COVID-induced economic uncertainty has affected our local trading, with first-quarter trading volume dropping 28.43% compared to the same period last year, and falling 14.69% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

3. How does the current environment impact your systems?

During the pandemic, we have had to make several adjustments to our trading and IT office systems in an effort to promote market resiliency and support government policies. We set up a new auto-rejection lower limit, implemented trading halts for 30 minutes or suspension if JCI experiences a continuing decline, removed the pre-opening session, and shortened trading hours to support physical distancing.

From the operational side, we carry out split-operations in several working locations, as well as work from home policies. Because of this situation, we also needed to alter our IT office system, which operates the trading and reporting systems, conducts virtual IPO ceremonies, virtual public exposes and most of our internal office activities.

4. How do you prepare for this type of situation to help ensure a resilient, operational environment?

We have a dedicated risk management function, Business Continuity Management (BCM) Unit, that aims to preserve business continuity and build corporate resilience in a crisis. It coordinates the preparation of a framework, prepares the guidelines in times of emergency, carries out BCM testing and awareness to all employees. BCM also coordinates the implementation of Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) Management, Emergency Response Plan (ERP), Business Continuity Plan (BCP), and Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP).

We review the appropriateness of our contingency plans and increase our cyber resilience from time to time to address the current situation. We conduct industrial penetration tests to ensure cybersecurity while maintaining open communication as well as synergy with the regulator, other SROs and all of the stakeholders.

5. What are some of the things you’re most happy to have accomplished over the first part of this year amidst a truly chaotic market environment?

We are happy that despite the situation, our IPO rate has shown a positive trend over the past five years. The number of IPOs in the first quarter of this year reached 19 IPOs, up from seven IPOs during the same quarter last year, representing an increase of 171%. It indicates that companies still see prospective futures in Indonesia’s stock market.

On the investors’ side, the number of investors in Indonesia’s capital market has shown persistent growth. In the first quarter, it increased by 49% compared to the same period a year prior, even though the number of capital market investors itself is relatively low compare to the population in Indonesia. It signifies that despite market volatility, people are still confident in our capital market.

The pandemic has also challenged us to use other methods outside our conventional ways of doing business. We have created new policies, adapting to new ways of working utilizing more tech. We are proud that our team remains solid and committed during the process, so trading and other services in IDX are still accessible and can run smoothly during these difficult times. Thanks to the hard work and support from all the industry parties, we can accomplish all that.