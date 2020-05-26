Markets Work: How Cyberdyne Tech Exchange Is Navigating COVID-19

Nasdaq is committed to the resiliency of the global market ecosystem during this time of unprecedented change in our industry. Our Market Technology community, which includes market infrastructure organizations spanning more than 50 countries, is truly keeping markets up and running. With exchanges laying the foundation for capital formation and job growth, these organizations will continue to play a critical role in the health and recovery of local economies around the world and greater global capital markets ecosystem.

We sat down with Gabriel Wong, CEO of Cyberdyne Tech Exchange (CTX), to discuss how his exchange is managing the current environment for their stakeholders, members and employees.

1. How is COVID-19 affecting your client base? Are you changing how you interact and communicate as a result?

We would say that COVID-19 has had little impact on our client base since our business model is built on remote trading and online client onboarding.

We are based in Singapore, and our Singapore clients and partners are used to in-person meetings. Since April, we all had to adjust to meetings via Zoom or Teams meeting. That took some adjustment, but we are all pretty comfortable with this work arrangement now.

As for our overseas clients, there has been little impact since we have been communicating via emails, Zoom or Teams. Direct messaging apps such as Telegram have also been helpful.

2. How have your volumes changed over the first quarter?

We have not seen major volume changes over this period. Things are progressing steadily.

3. How are your systems impacted by the current environment?

Our tech operations and cybersecurity systems are most directly impacted. Our tech ops team, which operates 24/7, was dispersed from a central location to a work-from-home arrangement. We had to make sure that the tech monitoring systems, as well as incident management systems, including cyber incidents, remain operationally robust and resilient. But, making things worse, a Malaysian tech ops member was stuck in his own country due to national lockdown, and last-minute arrangements for him to access our systems were not possible due to IT security concerns.

The cybersecurity team also had to pivot to make sure that everyone working remotely from home does not compromise our internal and regulatory IT security requirements. It helped that we already implemented VPN and 2FA accesses for all our corporate systems and emails. We had to review our data link to our DC for resiliency.

Meanwhile, we also saw an uptick of cyber intrusions probing our trading systems. We continue to work with our cybersecurity partners to scan our systems and proactively alert our staff on phishing emails and scams. Cybersecurity robustness during this period is a key focus for senior management, and we continue to review this issue regularly.

4. How do you prepare for this type of situation to help ensure a resilient, operational environment?

Singapore was one of the earliest countries in the world to be stricken with the COVID-19 pandemic. The senior management, all of whom lived through the SARS crisis, understood that we had to quickly implement measures to safeguard the health and morale of our employees. We reviewed and activated our BCP plans, and proactively implemented staggered work arrangements prior to the official lockdown in Singapore.

The inability to access the office for the lockdown period meant we had to move some office equipment to employees’ homes to keep communication lines open. Additionally, mail and hard copy invoices had to go fully online.

Meanwhile, our corporate office liaised with the government bodies to ensure that evolving government notices on health, safety and work arrangements are communicated to our employees in a timely and clear manner. We continually stay engaged with our team members when working from home by keeping the team up to date on the developments with regards to COVID-19, connecting regularly, advocating best practices when working remotely, equipping employees with online tools, and pointers on staying healthy both physically and mentally.

5. What are some of the things you’re most happy to have accomplished over the first part of this year amidst a truly chaotic market environment?

Two things immediately come to mind. We are pleased to see that the WFH arrangement has been implemented without an adverse impact on work efficiency. Work and team schedules, client meetings continue to progress with Zoom and Teams. In fact, more than one employee has commented that they are more work-efficient working from home. We are now seriously evaluating continuing a partial WFH program even after the lockdown has been lifted.

The other is keeping up employee morale. One employee was hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus, and more than 10 of us who were in contact with the person were issued a home quarantine order for 14 days, while another had a false positive test result. During that period, we provided emotional and monitoring support. I am happy to report that everyone has since been cleared and happily back at work from home.