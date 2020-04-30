Markets Work: How Bolsa de Valores de Panamá Is Navigating COVID-19

Nasdaq is committed to the resiliency of the global market ecosystem during this time of unprecedented change in our industry. Our Market Technology community, which includes market infrastructure organizations spanning more than 50 countries, is truly keeping markets up and running. With exchanges laying the foundation for capital formation and job growth, these organizations will continue to play a critical role in the health and recovery of local economies around the world and greater global capital markets ecosystem.

We sat down with Olga Cantillo, Executive Vice President and CEO of Bolsa de Valores de Panamá, to discuss how her exchange is managing the current environment for their stakeholders, members and employees.

1. How is COVID-19 affecting your client base? Are you changing how you interact and communicate as a result?

Our trading volume had been increasing for the past years and the first quarter of 2020 was no exception. However, due to the impacts of COVID-19 the Stock Exchange’s trading volume started to decline by the end of March and has decreased significantly during April. As a result of the pandemic some issuers have decided to postpone their listings awaiting to have more certainty of our local & regional economy, as well as the international markets outlook.

We started our contingency process at an early stage, allowing us to adapt to the needs of our clients and safeguarding the continuity of the Exchange’s trading and post trading processes, thus allowing us to offer our clients uninterrupted services. Communicating with our clients to understand their needs to adapt to an urgent transition from working in the office to working from home was crucial. We were able to rapidly shift from paper processes to digital and online channels with our customers and market regulator.

We have had constant communications with our clients throughout this crisis between operations, IT and C-level executives.

2. How are your systems impacted by the current environment?

As we had prepared in early stages for our staff to adapt to working from home, we ensured that our infrastructure was efficient to support servicing our clients this way in a prolonged scenario. We have been working from home since mid-March with no disruption in our services nor our systems.

3. How do you prepare for this type of situation to help ensure a resilient, operational environment?

As many other companies, we had to rapidly adjust our business continuity plan to this type of disruption. We established a COVID-19 Response Committee with our Risk Officer, Head of IT, Security Information Officer, Head of Operations, Administration, Human Resources and me, as CEO. We updated our BCP and presented it to our Board Risk and IT Committee members and got approval from our Board Members. We executed the plan adapting it to the nonstop and changing news, governmental instructions and multiple scenarios that are rapidly happening.

It’s also worth noting that as members of local, regional and international associations, we are keeping track of what is happening in other capital markets to be informed and put in place best practices in managing this crisis and learning about different initiatives they are implementing to boost their market’s dynamism.

4. What are some of the things you’re most happy to have accomplished over the first part of this year amidst a truly chaotic market environment?

Undoubtedly it is being able to offer continuity in the Stock Market’s trading with no interruptions, providing the post-trading services to our clients and improving some by digitalizing them, working along with our market regulator and market stakeholders to be resilient during this crisis.

There is an opportunity to improve with any crisis and as we prepare for the new normal, we are in the process of creating a working group with our stakeholders to prepare for tomorrow.