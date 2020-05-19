Markets Work: How B3 Is Navigating COVID-19

Nasdaq is committed to the resiliency of the global market ecosystem during this time of unprecedented change in our industry. Our Market Technology community, which includes market infrastructure organizations spanning more than 50 countries, is truly keeping markets up and running. With exchanges laying the foundation for capital formation and job growth, these organizations will continue to play a critical role in the health and recovery of local economies around the world and greater global capital markets ecosystem.

We sat down with Fabio da Silva, IT Managing Director of B3, to discuss how his exchange is managing the current environment for their stakeholders, members and employees.

1. How is COVID-19 affecting your client base? Are you changing how you interact and communicate as a result?

I believe no-one would deny the dramatic impacts regarding COVID-19. There seems to be unanimity, and we have seen the capital market industry quickly taking measures to protect people.

The robustness of our business environment is a result of our continuous crisis response planning, as shown by the quick decision-making and the coordination of several actions with regulators and clients in an effort to ensure the least possible impact on the Brazilian economy. Of particular note are the precautions B3 has taken to ensure the wellbeing of our employees as we kept all our markets operating. The remote work regime implemented at B3 a year and a half ago has been adopted on a larger scale by the company, and we currently have about 90% of our 2,200 employees working remotely. For those employees whose presence at our headquarters is indispensable, we have adopted additional precautions such as social distancing within the offices and team rotation.

Despite the large number of people working from home, availability for our clients is also one of our key concerns. We are proud to keep this at the highest levels at our platforms. In addition to this, although many of our processes are already available in a remote environment, the current scenario helps us to envision opportunities for innovation in processes that are still dependent on physical interaction. In April, we launched a new, 100% digital service for Debt Capital Market Issues (previously based on physical documents). Another digitalized process was the online exchange of documents required from our clients. After all, we believe we still have several opportunities that the current situation may expose, optimizing and digitalizing the operational status quo.

2. How are your systems impacted by the current environment?

The uncertainties brought about by the spread of COVID-19 have caused intense volatility in the global financial and capital markets. In this turmoil, the volume traded on our platforms of listed and over-the-counter products has significantly increased.

To illustrate this, I think we should look at the data for the increased number of trades in this period in the exchange-traded equity and derivatives market. Between February and March, we are talking about an increase of more than 60% in the number of trades. In February, the daily average was 6 million trades, while in March, we approached a figure of 9 million trades a day, with a record of 11.9 million on March 20th.

And we experienced similar effects in the listed/OTC derivatives markets, as well as growth to the exchange’s investor base, with the highlight being individual investors. By the end of April, we reached 2.3 million individual investors in our depository. In comparison, we had 1.6 million by the end of 2019.

We have tested and proven, under extremely adverse conditions, the robustness of our technological platforms and the soundness of our risk management models as a central counterparty, playing our role as a market infrastructure and assuring B3 clients that their trades are safe.

3. How do you prepare for this type of situation to help ensure a resilient, operational environment?

This is a priority in our company, seeking best practices for the resilience and availability of our platforms. Considering the specificities of each (trading, clearing, CSD), we periodically perform different tests for disaster recovery and dramatically higher volumes of transactions, as well as business continuity plans designed to keep us operating in the case of system failures. Above all, we believe the continuous improvement of these processes is the key aspect of ensuring resilience. With the COVID-19 crisis, we have obviously faced some aspects that were not in our models, and this has brought us into a new reality. The current learning is feedbacking our processes to reach a new level of maturity and readiness for future situations.

I would also like to mention some of the products of our CCP. In addition to providing a variety of financial services, B3 also operates as a central counterparty for most of the transactions carried out in its markets and offers central depository and registration central services. For example, at the securities lending program, B3 acts as service manager and the central counterparty of all operations, taking in a set of risk control criteria and rules for the well-functioning of the market. For more detailed information about our products and solutions, we have an exclusive channel for our clients’ services: http://clientes.b3.com.br/en_us/.

4. What are some of the things you’re most happy to have accomplished over the first part of this year amidst a truly chaotic market environment?

I am truly happy with the B3 team’s unshakable commitment, which has enabled us to keep moving forward with all the company’s projects as planned and to maintain product and service deliveries to our clients.

Although B3’s processes for forecast volumes and possible scenarios were at a good level of maturity, it is skilled people, good architectural choices based on strong technological partnerships and mature processes that, at the end of the day, make us confident of sufficient resilience for extreme situations.

We are working with our clients to ensure that, once this crisis comes to an end, the financial and capital markets have appropriate infrastructure to continue developing and playing their key part in the recovery of the Brazilian economy.