Markets Up Tuesday, but Off Session Highs

We saw today’s market activity preferences emerging before today’s opening bell: the -10% from record highs on the Nasdaq was something of a dinner bell for investors to come back to the table to once again obtain their favorite tech stocks. The tech-heavy index, which had been trading more than +500 points during the intraday, closed +3.7% or 465 points. It was led by a 19% gain in Tesla TSLA shares on the day. The Nasdaq is now once again positive for 2021.



The Dow had again reached a new all-time high intraday, up 348 points, but melted down to +30, or +0.1% on the day. Still, this counts as the third day in a row finishing higher, as rotation into cyclicals continues somewhat, even as growth-oriented stock plays owned the day. Boeing BA helped boost the Dow with its first positive month of new plane orders since November of 2019. A total of 31 new aircraft were delivered, including 18 737 MAX planes.



This was also a day that saw bond yields cool, to 1.535%. Still, this puts us at the highest level since February 2020 (pre-pandemic, but just), though it’s lower than the 1.6% we’d been seeing. The closer yields go to 2%, the closer the Fed comes to making a decision about pulling the rug out from under the “cheap money for longer” mantra. Not that there is any indication this type of activity in imminent near-term, but it is what investors have started to hedge against since stronger economic reads have started to pop up.



In order to see the global economy as building back from pandemic lows (and staying higher), one must look beyond the U.S. and to other countries, such as China. Today, for instance, we see a 13.5% gain in Baidu.com BIDU shares. China’s premier Internet Service Provider (ISP) filed for a second listing on the Hong Kong exchange, as is in the midst of bouncing back from a sell-off. So see this much as you see Tesla gains on the day; Tesla, even +19% today, is still down year to date.



Tomorrow morning brings us a new read on inflation with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February. Expectations are for a bump up to +0.4% from +0.3% the previous month. Core CPI is expected to come in barely above breakeven, above the 0.0% reported in January. Between this print and Friday’s Producer Price Index (PPI), we get a snapshot of last month’s supply/demand equilibrium.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>



These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic

The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.

Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.

See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



The Boeing Company (BA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.