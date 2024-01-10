Markets Trade Higher Ahead of Thursday's CPI

Another healthy day for market indices today is always a welcome sight. We’re operating with little data to this stage in the week, but we won’t turn our nose up at modest bullish sentiment. The Dow was just off session highs, +170 points, +0.45%, while the S&P 500 moved back above 4780: +0.57%. Both are a smidge off all-time highs reached just last week. The Nasdaq outperformed the field, +111 points, +0.75% and riding a four-day winning streak, while the small-cap Russell 2000 took a breather today, -0.24%.



The usual suspects on the Nasdaq led the way, including Magnificent 7 leader NVIDIA NVDA, which gained +2.28% to a new all-time high. Intuitive Surgical ISRG raised its Q4 sales estimates and became the index’s best performer, +10.25%. Visa V also hit a new high today, while Meta Platforms META gained an additional +3.6% on the session. Not too shabby, considering there’s not a lot of economic grist for the mill today.



KB Home KBH reported Q4 earnings results after today’s closing bell, beating estimates on both top and bottom lines. Earnings of $1.85 per share were nicely ahead of the $1.69 expected (though still well off the year-ago figure of $2.47 per share), while revenues of $1.67 billion outpaced the $1.61 billion in the Zacks consensus. Deliveries were -10% year over year, but still better than analysts were expecting. Shares are selling off -1.8% directly following the news, but the company reports sequential increases in orders so far in 2024 — likely the result of 30-year fixed mortgage rates coming down to 6.78% from north of 7% only a month or two ago.



In all honesty, none of this data matters anywhere near as much as tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) will. December month-over-month CPI is expected to tick up 10 basis points (bps) to +0.3%, while core CPI month over month has been recently revised up to +0.3% — in-line with the previous month. Year over year, another 10 bps tick-up is expected, to +3.2%. Most importantly of all, core CPI year over year looks to shed 20 bps to +3.8%, which would be the lowest print since the latter half of 2021, when CPI numbers were beginning to skyrocket on the back on the Great Reopening.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KB Home (KBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.