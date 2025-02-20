Markets Take a Breather; Late Q4 Earnings Stronger

Thursday, February 20, 2025



Market indexes started out in a cranky mood this morning after cautious guidance from Walmart WMT regarding potential tariff hits to its imports in the coming quarters. It provided a good excuse for the market rally to take a breather and book some profits as the final leg of Q4 earnings season proceeds.



We finished off session lows, but the Dow lost -450 points on the day, -1.01%, while the S&P 500 came in -26 points, -0.43% — breaking its two-day streak of all-time closing highs. Nasdaq dropped -93 points, -0.47%, while the small-cap Russell 2000 slid -20, -0.91%. The Dow and the Russell are now in the red over the past five trading days.





January LEI Dips Lower than Expected



After-Market Earnings Roundup: BKNG, DBX, RIVN



from the Conference Board for January came in at -0.3% earlier today, slightly below the -0.2% anticipated and the +0.1% reported for December. LEI numbers over the trailing six months is now -0.9%, which is still better than the -1.7% from the prior six months.As its title would indicate, Leading Economic Indicators is a gauge of business confidence for the near term. But while LEI has been on a downturn over the past year, its Coincident Economic Indicators (CEI) — a print of the current state of the economy — remains on an upward trajectory after a steep drop during the Covid pandemic.Online travel giant BKNG outperformed expectations in its Q4 report released this afternoon, with earnings of $41.55 per share easily surpassing the $235.64 analysts were looking for. Revenues similarly made easy work of outpacing estimates to $5.5 billion in the quarter. Gross Bookings performed better than expectations, +17% from the year-ago quarter. Shares had been up strongly on the news, but have now come back down to closing-bell levels. The stock is up +35% over the past year.Cloud-based content-sharing service DBX also came out with Q4 figures after the bell, with earnings of 73 cents per share zipping past the 62 cents in the Zacks consensus. Revenues of $644 million neatly outperformed the $638.5 million projected. This company has not missed a quarterly earnings estimate in its entire publicly traded history. Slowing customer growth has put a drag on shares in late trading, down -5% at this hour.EV competitor RIVN posted a better-than-expected loss per share in its Q4 report in late trading, with -46 cents per share a nice improvement from the -66 cents analysts had been expecting (and much improved from the -$1.36 per share reported a year ago). Revenues of $1.73 billion also nicely improved over the estimated $1.43 billion. Gross profit reached $170 million in the quarter, and shares are +5% in the after-market.

