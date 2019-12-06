Markets Surge on Blowout Jobs Number

NASDAQ Composite +0.99% Dow +1.23% S&P 500 +1.04% Russell 2000 +1.36%

NASDAQ Advancers: 1821 Decliners: 516

Today’s Volume (100 day avg) +16.88%

Crude +1.01%, Gold -1.14%

Market Movers

November US Nonfarm Payrolls +266K vs. consensus +180K; November Unemployment Rate 3.5% vs. consensus 3.6%. October Nonfarm Payrolls revised to +156K from +128K. September Nonfarm Payrolls revised to +193K from +180K

December US Michigan Consumer Sentiment (preliminary) 99.2 vs consensus 96.8

October Wholesale Inventories 0-.1% vs consensus 0.2%.

Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) has priced its IPO at 32 riyals, the top of its indicative range of 30-32 riyals per share, valuing the company at $1.7T. With 1.5% of the oil giant being floated, the price puts Aramco on track to raise $25.6B, marking the IPO the largest in history. Trading is expected to commence on 12/11

Charlie’s Commentary

Yesterday’s trading session was relatively directionless to slightly positive as investors seemed to hit the pause button with no “new” meaningful soundbites about the trade negotiations to trigger sentiment in a positive or negative direction. The only sound bite came from China’s Ministry of Commerce, Gao Feng, who said at a weekly briefing yesterday that negotiations toward a so-called phase-one pact to cease tariff hostilities between the world’s largest economies are progressing. However, Feng emphasized that China wants a rollback of existing tariffs to be included as a part of any resolution. Traders seemed somewhat complacent as a result and why shouldn’t they be. Performance year to date has been strong, balanced and broad based as our very own analyst Brian Joyce pointed out in The Market Intelligence Desk’s recently published November Review and Outlook. While all three indexes finished in the green, the gains were modest at +0.10% for the Dow, +0.15% for the S&P 500 and +0.05 for Nasdaq. Materials, tech and financials were the best performers while consumer sectors, energy and defensives were among the laggards.

This morning, we have some early news on the trade front as it was revealed by the Chinese Ministry that they were in the process of waiving retaliatory tariffs on US pork and soy imports by domestic companies. This is seen as a goodwill gesture toward the completion of a phase 1 trade deal. While this is no doubt helping the market, it plays a distant second fiddle to the blowout November jobs number. Payrolls increased by 266,000 crushing the consensus estimate of 180,000 which was the most since January. Investors were expecting a beat for the month as November was the first full month that General Motors workers returned from a 40 day strike. Average hourly earnings rose 3.1% from a year earlier while the jobless rate fell to 3.5%, the lowest level in 50 years! According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, revisions to the prior two months added 41,000 additional jobs not previously reported bringing the three month average to 205,000 representing a 10 month high. Led by gains for private service providers, job increases were broad based. The Fed has repeatedly stated that the labor market remains strong enough to maintain a stable economy contributing to expectations that they will hold rates steady, possibly through the end of 2021.

In other economic news, today we had the US consumer sentiment report for December hit with more good news. Consumer sentiment in the US rose to 99.2, a seven month high as a rising stock market bolstered consumers buying attitudes. The measure now has gained for four straight months since it fell in August to its lowest measure in 3 years over concerns that tariffs were having a debilitating effect on the economy. Sentiment increase was concentrated among upper income households, who generally benefit the most from rising stock prices. The Commerce Department said that wholesale inventories edged up 0.1% in October instead of the previously reported 0.2% gain. Stocks at wholesalers dropped 0.7% in September. They gained 3.8% on a year-on-year basis in October.

In the commodity pits, gold is understandably falling after the release of the stellar jobs report. As we look towards next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting where the Fed is expected to keep interest rates on hold, this lowers the appeal of holding non yielding bullion in favor of equities. After rallying the past several sessions, oil continues to move higher partially due to the fact that OPEC+ (OPEC and non OPEC allies) have agreed to deepen production cuts by an additional 500,000 barrels a day through March of 2020. This brings the total production cut to 1.7 million barrels a day. Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the nation would continue to exceed its quota by 400,000 barrels a day.

All eleven sectors are trading in the green to day as Energy leads (+1.84%) followed by Industrials (+1.21%) and Financials (+1.18%). Lagging the leaders are Utilities (+0.16%, Real Estate (+0.36% and Communications (+0.47%).

Sector Recap

Brian’s Technical Take

“Tuesday’s gone with the wind.” On Tuesday, of this week the U.S. equity markets were registering their third consecutive day in the red which was then widely attributed to concerns over existing and emerging global trade wars. Many media pundits speculated this was the start of bigger declines to come, however, my colleagues Chris and Charlie appropriately noted in the MIDDAY Updates that the declines were likely exacerbated by “healthy” profit-taking following a robust November and 2019 to date.

Here we are three days later following a robust monthly payroll report and the pundits are talking about the U.S. economy maybe not being so late in the business cycle after all. The small cap Russell 2000 went from being down 2% at this week’s lows, to now +1% WTD, and thus is confirming last week’s breakout from a nine month trading range.

Trade winds are unlikely to be resolved in the near term. And if a phase one deal with China is not complete by mid-December triggering a fresh wave of tariffs, we may very well see a bigger correction. More and more this is seemingly not the end all be all. Weakening U.S. economic data may have turned a corner. Overseas numerous global equity benchmarks are at, or close to, fresh 52-week highs.

On the policy front, Chairman Powell made it clear in October that the Fed is in lower for longer mode, and if anything the Fed is studying new methods to add to the policy easing toolkit. Next week ECB President Christine Lagarde holds her first policy meeting on December 12th. Economists now believe the ECB is done with cutting rates and are looking for the new regime to come up with fresh ideas for its own policy toolkit.

There are many leading and lagging indicators both bulls and bears can use to support their viewpoints. And while select employment measures are seen as a lagging indicator, one leading indicator is the stock market. We end the week with a weekly period chart of the Russell 2000 which shows the small caps confirming the breakout in both price and momentum (weekly RSI).

“Train roll on.”

Nasdaq's Market Intelligence Desk (MID) Team includes:

Charles Brown is Associate Vice President on The Market Intelligence Desk with over 20 years of equity capital markets experience. Charlie has extensive knowledge of equity trading on both floor and screen-based marketplaces. Charlie assists with the management of The Market Intelligence Desk and works with Nasdaq listed companies providing them with insightful objective trading analysis.

Steven Brown is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over twenty years of experience in equities. With a focus on client retention he currently covers the Financial, Energy and Media sectors.

Christopher Dearborn is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Chris has over two decades of equity market experience including floor and screen-based trading, corporate access, IPOs and asset allocation. Chris is responsible for providing timely, accurate and objective market and trading-related information to Nasdaq-listed companies.

Brian Joyce, CMT is a Managing Director on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq. Before joining Nasdaq, Brian spent 16 years as an institutional trader executing equity and options orders for both the buy side and sell side. He also provided trading ideas and wrote technical analysis commentary for an institutional research offering. Brian focuses on helping Nasdaq’s Financial, Healthcare and Transportation companies, among others, understand the trading in their stock. Brian is a Chartered Market Technician (CMT).

Michael Sokoll, CFA is Associate Vice President on the Market Intelligence Desk (MID) at Nasdaq with over 25 years of equity market experience. In this role, he manages a team of professionals responsible for providing NASDAQ-listed companies with real-time trading analysis and objective market information.

