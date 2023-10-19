Markets Struggle with Bond Yields, Fed Chair and Earnings

Markets began today’s session looking fairly hale, aside from the small-cap Russell 2000 again, which continues to be spooked by ever-higher bond yields, but hit an early afternoon swoon after Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke on monetary policy perhaps needing to be ratcheted up yet again. Indices closed near session lows, with the Dow -250 points, -0.75%, the S&P 500 -0.85%, the Nasdaq hived off -128 points, -0.96% and the Russell -1.5% on the day.



Powell said inflation is still too high, and that monetary policy — at 5.25-5.50%, the highest in 16 years — was still not too tight. This has helped speculators ramp up expectations to 40% that a fresh 25 basis point (bps) hike is on the way at the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting October 31st and November 1st. Many analysts have felt that a single rate hike for the remainder of 2023 may be warranted; if the Fed hikes November 1st, this will raise the likelihood for a raise in the December FOMC meeting, as well.



The yield on a 10-year bond climbed all the way to 4.996% today, the closest it has gotten to 5% since 2007, when it last crossed that threshold. A near 5% guaranteed rate on a bond yield has increasingly looked like a good idea, especially to investors holding a lot of small-cap equities with innate higher risks. This has led the Russell to sell off more than its index brethren, not just today but going back a ways. Year to date, it’s now the only major index in the red.



And a warning about Tesla’s TSLA Cybertruck from CEO Elon Musk at yesterday’s conference call after his company posted earnings has led to a slide in Tesla shares today. “We dug our own grave with Cybertruck,” is an actual quote from Musk yesterday about the new vehicle about to be launched. “I want to temper expectations” about the Cybertruck, said Musk. As a result, shares of the EV leader sank -9.3% in late trading today. The company is still up +100% or more year to date.



Rail giant CSX Corp. CSX put up in-line results after today’s closing bell, with 42 cents per share coming in exactly where the Zacks consensus was, with revenues of $3.57 billion eking out a one-cent beat on the top line. This is the 10th straight non-miss on earnings for the Jacksonville, FL-based freight transportation company. Shares fell -0.33% in today’s after-market, -1.10% year to date but +12.8% year over year.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CSX Corporation (CSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.