Markets Steady, Positive; Q4 Earnings Keep Rolling

Monday, February 10, 2025



Markets were flat but positive in an initial trading day for a new week, basically shrugging off whatever warnings signs may have been considered regarding President Trump’s 25% steel tariff headline this morning. Indexes seemed determined to make back Friday’s selloff, and kept to their knitting: the Dow gathered +167 points, +0.38%, the S&P 500 was +40 points, +0.67%, the Nasdaq gained +190, +0.98% and the small-cap Russell 2000 rose +7.9, +0.35%.



We did see a big jump in shares of domestic steel producer Cleveland-Cliffs CLF, +18% on the day, now +26% year to date. But otherwise, this news was treated rather tepidly, with decent — but more modest — gains at companies like Nucor NUE and Alcoa AA. Other noteworthy moves today came from Super Micro Computer SMCI — which rose +17.5% ahead of its earnings report after Tuesday’s close — and On Semiconductor ON sank -8.2% after a mixed earnings report with lower guidance today.



Earnings Reports After Today’s Close: VRTX, LSCC



Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX posted mixed results after today’s close in its Q4 report, missing earnings by a penny to $3.98 per share, while revenues of $2.91 billion were notably ahead of the $2.77 billion analysts were expecting. The company also upped its full-year revenue guide significantly; however, shares are only up 22 cents in late trading, still well off all-time highs back in early November last year.



Check out the updated Zacks Earnings Calendar here.



Lattice Semiconductor LSCC was also mixed in its Q4 numbers after the bell today, with earnings of 15 cents per share coming in light of the 19 cents anticipated, and revenues of $117.4 million slightly above the $117.2 million in the Zacks consensus. Yet shares are trading up +14% in the after-market, basically cutting in half the company’s losses from a year ago.



What to Expect from the Stock Market Tuesday



The big news will be Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress Tuesday morning — the first such address since President Trump has re-taken the White House. It was Trump who appointed Powell Fed Chair, replacing Janet Yellen, back in early November 2017. Tuesday Powell address the Senate Banking Committee, and then will return Wednesday to appear before the House Services Committee.



For earnings reports, Coca-Cola KO, Marriott MAR and Shopify SHOP will be among those that report quarterly earnings ahead of the open, while DoorDash DASH, Gilead Pharma GILD and Lyft LYFT will join Super Micro after tomorrow’s close.



Questions or comments about this article and/or author? Click here>>

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2025

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2025. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2024, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,112.6%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +475.6%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2025. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marriott International, Inc. (MAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.