Markets Stay Positive on Perceived Fed Slowing

Markets continued their exuberance today, as traders and investors see a pending 25 bps interest rate hike next week as a sign of slowing Fed tightening. This begets the idea that the worst may be behind us, and — look Ma! no recession… The Dow was +253 points on the day, +0.76%; the Nasdaq grew +223 points. or +2.01%. Splitting the difference today were the S&P 500, +1.18%, and the small-cap Russell 2000, +1.25%.



So far, this has been the best month for the tech-heavy Nasdaq since July of last year. The S&P has crept above 4K for the first time in several weeks. Ten of 11 S&P sectors gained for the session, with only Energy ticking lower. Big tech firms are finally downsizing staff as earnings projections head south — a positive for their stocks. And yet U.S. employment overall remains historically healthy.



Of course, that one phrase above does stick out: “no recession.” We should be saying “no recession — yet.” There are plenty of possibilities where our economy could indeed tip into two quarters or more of negative gains sometime in 2023, so we should not lose sight of this. But with the Nasdaq +9.8% year to date and the Russell +8%, we’re either letting the stern part of the narrative get past us or we’re breathing some life into oversold indices. Perhaps a little of both.



Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) for December slid farther than expected this morning: -1.0%, down 30 bps from expectations and only a tick lighter than the downwardly revised -1.1% the previous month. The LEI sees negative productivity from now until Q4 of 2023. This would point toward recessionary conditions. For Q4 2022, +2.8% GDP is expected in the initial print, following +3.2% in Q3, and two negative quarters prior to that.



Tomorrow is the biggest day yet of Q4 earnings season, with household names Johnson & Johnson JNJ and General Electric GE putting up results, in addition to Verizon VZ and 3M MMM. The marquee report comes after Tuesday’s close, with Microsoft MSFT bringing out quarterly numbers. The tech giant is expected to slip -7.7% on earnings year over year while gain +2.3% on quarterly revenues from a year ago. “Mr Softy” carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) into the earnings report.



Questions or comments about this article and/or its author? Click here>>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Electric Company (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

3M Company (MMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.